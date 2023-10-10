Headlines

Meet 'James Bond of Israel' Lior Raz, Fauda actor, once Arnold's bodyguard, now on the battlefield facing Hamas rockets

Delhi excise policy case: Sanjay Singh's ED custody extended by three days

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against Rajya Sabha suspension

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: US citizens killed in Hamas attack, furious Joe Biden gives full support to Israel

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

7 memory-boosting neurobic exercises

Hurun India Rich List 2023:Top 8 richest Indians with their net worth 

IND vs AFG: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Afghanistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Israel Hamas War: US citizens killed in Hamas attack, furious Joe Biden gives full support to Israel

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

To seek help is sign of courage: On World Mental Health Day, Gul Panag, Shruti Seth, Shweta Kawatraa talk mental health

Sharib Hashmi reveals it took him 10 years to overcome his inferiority complex, low-esteem phase: 'Mujhe darr tha ki...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

Vishal's latest movie, Mark Antony will soon be available for streaming. Here's when and where you can watch the Tamil actioner drama with Telugu dub.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vishal, SJ Suryah, Sunil-starrer Tamil action, sci-fi drama Mark Antony has impressed masses and critics in the South. The superhit mass entertainer will soon be out for digital streaming, and the details of the OTT premiere are out. 

Mark Antony is a sci-fi adventure set in the 90s, with Mark (Vishal), the son of Antony (also played by Vishal) getting access to a unique telephone that allows him to communicate with people in his past. Shrouded by the mystery of his parents' deaths, Mark is determined to use the device and get answers to the questions that can help him find closure. But nothing goes as per the plan. 

Mark Antony OTT release

Vishal's latest movie will stream on Prime Video from October 13 in the original Tamil and Telugu dubbed version. On Tuesday, Prime Video made an official announcement about Mark Antony's OTT release. On the social media handles of Prime Video, the poster of the film was shared with the caption, "A laughter fest taking you beyond the dimensions of time!" 

Here's the post

A few weeks back, Mark Antony and its lead actor Vishal were in the news for the wrong reasons. Vishal uploaded a video on his social media handles alleging corruption at the CBFC saying he paid a huge sum to a ‘mediator’ to get the Hindi version of his latest release Mark Antony certified. In the video, he also requested Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the culprits. 

A day after actor Vishal’s sensational claim that he paid Rs 6.5 lakh to a ‘mediator’ to get his latest release Mark Anthony certified by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), the government has said that it is launching an investigation in the alleged corruption. As per a Sacnilk report, Mark Antony grossed Rs 102 crores worldwide, with Rs 83 crores from India. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 7, and Samsung Galaxy S23 with BuyHatke Extension!

Taapsee Pannu asks paps to step aside from her car, says 'baad me bologe dhakka lag gaya' - Watch viral video

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE