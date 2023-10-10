Mark Antony OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tamil, Telugu versions of Vishal's latest hit

Vishal's latest movie, Mark Antony will soon be available for streaming. Here's when and where you can watch the Tamil actioner drama with Telugu dub.

Vishal, SJ Suryah, Sunil-starrer Tamil action, sci-fi drama Mark Antony has impressed masses and critics in the South. The superhit mass entertainer will soon be out for digital streaming, and the details of the OTT premiere are out.

Mark Antony is a sci-fi adventure set in the 90s, with Mark (Vishal), the son of Antony (also played by Vishal) getting access to a unique telephone that allows him to communicate with people in his past. Shrouded by the mystery of his parents' deaths, Mark is determined to use the device and get answers to the questions that can help him find closure. But nothing goes as per the plan.

Mark Antony OTT release

Vishal's latest movie will stream on Prime Video from October 13 in the original Tamil and Telugu dubbed version. On Tuesday, Prime Video made an official announcement about Mark Antony's OTT release. On the social media handles of Prime Video, the poster of the film was shared with the caption, "A laughter fest taking you beyond the dimensions of time!"

Here's the post

A few weeks back, Mark Antony and its lead actor Vishal were in the news for the wrong reasons. Vishal uploaded a video on his social media handles alleging corruption at the CBFC saying he paid a huge sum to a ‘mediator’ to get the Hindi version of his latest release Mark Antony certified. In the video, he also requested Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the culprits.

A day after actor Vishal’s sensational claim that he paid Rs 6.5 lakh to a ‘mediator’ to get his latest release Mark Anthony certified by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), the government has said that it is launching an investigation in the alleged corruption. As per a Sacnilk report, Mark Antony grossed Rs 102 crores worldwide, with Rs 83 crores from India.