Margot Robbie 'promised' Cara Delevingne a trip to Las Vegas

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2017, 09:23 AM IST

Actress Margot Robbie has promised to go on a girl's trip with Cara Delevingne to Las Vegas this year.

The 26-year-old actress struck up a great rapport with the 24-year-old model when they starred in the DC Comic antihero movie "Suicide Squad", reported Metro.

Speaking about their plans to paint the town red, the Australian star, who married Tom Ackerley last year, said, "We promised each other that we would get away for a girls' trip this year. It has to be Vegas, doesn't it." And the two actresses have decided to keep their antics a secret when they return home.

"And what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas - which is probably a good thing when it comes to Cara."

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

