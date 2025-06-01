Unni Mukundan's former manager, Vipin Kumar, said that despite Marco's success, Unni was feeling neglected in the film industry. He further said that Unni unleashed his frustration on him.

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Unni Mukundan has been booked in a case of alleged assault and verbal abuse following a complaint filed by his former manager, Vipin Kumar. The incident reportedly took place on May 26, with an FIR registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vipin Kumar, who served as Mukundan's manager for six years, alleged that the actor physically attacked him during a meeting in the basement of Mukundan's apartment complex in Kochi. According to Kumar's statement, the meeting was initiated by Mukundan himself. "I worked as the manager of Unni Mukundan for six years. I filed a case against him on May 26 because he physically assaulted me, verbally abused me, and even issued a life threat," said Vipin Kumar, while speaking to ANI. "He called me to meet that morning. When I arrived, he yelled at me, punched and hit me. Another person had to intervene and stop him," he added.

The alleged altercation is said to have stemmed from Mukundan's frustration following the release of his recent film 'Marco', which, according to Kumar, did not receive the attention the actor had expected from top filmmakers in the industry. "After the movie Marco, he was visibly upset that no leading directors were approaching him. He seemed to vent that frustration on me," Kumar added.

The complaint mentions that Mukundan not only confronted Kumar at his residence but also used foul language and slapped him in the parking area. Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan also counterfiled a report against Vipin with the DGP. This development follows closely on the heels of Unni Mukundan's resignation as the Treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) earlier this year.

In a public statement released on January 14 through Instagram, Mukundan cited mental health concerns and increasing professional workload as reasons for stepping down. "After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as the Treasurer of AMMA," Mukundan wrote. "My current projects, particularly Marco, have placed significant demands on my time and affected my mental health," he added. Mukundan assured that he would continue in his position until a new treasurer is appointed, to ensure a smooth handover.

His resignation came at a time when AMMA itself was under scrutiny following the mass resignation of its 17-member executive committee, including president Mohanlal, in August 2024. The resignations were reportedly linked to fallout from the Justice K. Hema Committee Report, which shed light on the unsafe and unequal working conditions for women in the Malayalam film industry.

