Marco, the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time, will start streaming on SonyLIV from February 14.

Headlined by Unni Mukundan in the titular role, the Malayalam-language action thriller Marco was released in the cinemas on December 20. The film surrprised everyone, became a blockbuster and earned over Rs 100 crore at the global box office, with the audiences calling it 'India's most violent film.'

Now, Marco is ready for its streaming release. The OTT giant SonyLIV took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Biggest action thriller of Malayalam cinema is coming your way! Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush with Marco, streaming Feb 14 on SonyLIV." The film will be available in the original Malayalam language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The OTT release details of the Hindi dubbed version haven't been announced yet.

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco was also called out for its excessive violence. During an interview with India Today, Unni Mukundan defended the use of violence in the film and compared it with the Kannada blockbuster KGF franchise. He said, "I don’t want to take the intelligence of the audience for granted. I know it’s a film, it’s for entertainment purpose. It will definitely not influence a person to go about on a killing spree and enjoy life in a certain way. That’s my take on it. I have been told that people had a tough time watching it but that was it. That was the whole idea of giving a certain kind of experience."

"Nothing happened after KGF. What we got was KGF 2 and a bigger hit and a beautiful film. Something that we also have in mind. We will have a Marco 2, Marco 3 coming up, but it will be on the same lines. It will be a brutal action film. Because it’s a film, I think people will see it as a film", he further added.

Apart from Unni Mukundan, Marco also featured Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul and Yukti Thareja in supporting roles. It is the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time and the ninth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.