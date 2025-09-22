Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, popularly known for Marco, has been summoned by the Kakkanad Magistrate's Court in an assault case filed by his former manager, Vipin Kumar.

For the unversed, in May, a case was registered against actor Unni Mukundan after his former manager, Vipin, filed a complaint, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. Earlier, Unni shared a detailed statement on his social media, calling allegations of assault against him 'false'. He also explained that the man claiming he had assaulted him was 'never' appointed as his manager.

Even on Instagram, Mukundan shared a note in his stories, accusing Vipin of spreading lies and gossip about him. Unni claimed that Kumar never worked for him as his manager. In the statement, Unni snubbed the allegations and asserted that he never attacked Kumar physically.

The statement reads, "Vipin Kumar contacted me when I was about to produce my first film under my own production around 2018. He was never assigned as my personal manager ever, on record. There was no physical attack at any point of time as he claims, and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue. The whole place is under CCTV scanning." Calling Kumar's allegations entirely 'false', he further said, "I started getting many complaints regarding Vipin for gossiping and loose talks, from new and reputed film makers...anyway, on meeting him in person, he simply ignored all my concerns."

Unni further wrote that Vipin claimed that he had the support of a few of my friends from the industry. "Since he had access to all my digital data, I then requested him to submit a written apology. He did not send it; rather, I saw entirely false, fake and alarming allegations circulating against me on news portals and social media,” Unni added.

Vipin, the complainant, claimed to have worked for Mukundan for six years, and also filed a complaint against film bodies, including FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Vipin even spoke to the media and alleged that Mukundan had been 'feeling frustrated' after not getting good movie offers despite the success of Marco.