Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

Ratan Tata's TCS employee makes shocking allegation, says HR team assaulted him: 'They physically...'

Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes; Why this is a major blow for militant group?

THIS Delhi Metro line to be longest with 46 stations and highest interchange stations, know full details

After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's U-17 football team attempts provocative gestures during match against India

Zubeen Garg death: Assam's chief minister announces second autopsy of 'Ya Ali' singer amid foulplay allegations, it will happen on...

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

'From 100 crore to 1000 crore FD': Akshay Kumar reveals who inspired him to become money-minded: 'Lootke nahi kamaya'

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, popularly known for Marco, has been summoned by the Kakkanad Magistrate's Court in an assault case filed by his former manager, Vipin Kumar.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, popularly known for Marco, is in trouble as the Kakkanad Magistrate's Court summoned the actor in an assault case filed by his former manager, Vipin Kumar. The court has demanded that Unni appear in person on the 27th of this month.

For the unversed, in May, a case was registered against actor Unni Mukundan after his former manager, Vipin, filed a complaint, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. Earlier, Unni shared a detailed statement on his social media, calling allegations of assault against him 'false'. He also explained that the man claiming he had assaulted him was 'never' appointed as his manager.

Even on Instagram, Mukundan shared a note in his stories, accusing Vipin of spreading lies and gossip about him. Unni claimed that Kumar never worked for him as his manager. In the statement, Unni snubbed the allegations and asserted that he never attacked Kumar physically. 

The statement reads, "Vipin Kumar contacted me when I was about to produce my first film under my own production around 2018. He was never assigned as my personal manager ever, on record. There was no physical attack at any point of time as he claims, and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue. The whole place is under CCTV scanning." Calling Kumar's allegations entirely 'false', he further said, "I started getting many complaints regarding Vipin for gossiping and loose talks, from new and reputed film makers...anyway, on meeting him in person, he simply ignored all my concerns."

Unni further wrote that Vipin claimed that he had the support of a few of my friends from the industry. "Since he had access to all my digital data, I then requested him to submit a written apology. He did not send it; rather, I saw entirely false, fake and alarming allegations circulating against me on news portals and social media,” Unni added.

Vipin, the complainant, claimed to have worked for Mukundan for six years, and also filed a complaint against film bodies, including FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Vipin even spoke to the media and alleged that Mukundan had been 'feeling frustrated' after not getting good movie offers despite the success of Marco.

