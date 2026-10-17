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Marathi thriller Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to have a pan-India release in November on this date

On September 18, Gondhal was selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2027. The Marathi thriller will release across India on November 13.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

Marathi thriller Gondhal, India's official entry to Oscars, to have a pan-India release in November on this date
Gondhal pan-India release
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Santosh Davakhar's Marathi thriller Gondhal, which has been selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, is all set to release pan India on November 13. Written, directed, and produced under Davakhar Films, the film will release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

What is Gondhal about?

Set against the backdrop of rural Maharashtra, Gondhal dives into a dark, suspenseful web of obsession and betrayal. The narrative follows Suman, a young woman trapped in a suffocating and unhappy marriage. Seeking a way out, she exploits her lover Sarjerao's deep, fanatic obsession with the sacred traditional Gondhal ritual. As an overnight folk ritual unfolds under the cover of darkness, local power struggles, hidden motives, and secret betrayals collide, turning a sacred village night into a tense, dangerous game of crime and consequence before dawn, reads the official synopsis.

Santosh Davakhar on Gondhal getting a pan-India release

"When we set out to make 'Gondhal', our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honor. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country on November 13 in a Pan-India release feels like bringing the story back full circle," Davakhar said in a statement. "Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together," he added.

Gondhal cast details

The film features Kishor Kadam, Ishitaa Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir, and Anuj Prabhu. Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja is the music director and Amalendu Chaudhary serves as the cinematographer on the movie. On September 18, Gondhal was selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2027.

Also Read - OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch

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