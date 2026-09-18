Marathi film Gondhal is India's official entry for Oscars 2027

The Marathi film Gondhal was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, announced Film Federation of India. It is written and directed by Santosh Davakhar.

Marathi film Gondhal has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday. Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newly-wed couple. The film was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.

Gondhal had its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2025 in the Indian Panorama segment. Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the festival. Ishita Deshmukh plays the lead role in the movie which also features Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohani, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Dhru Thoke. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has scored music for the film.

Set against the midnight carnival of the ritualistic Gondhal dance in rural Maharashtra, the movie follows Suman, a woman trapped in an oppressive marriage, who plots a murder and an escape with her forbidden lover, blurring the lines between devotion, deception and fate. The Santosh Davakhar directorial was released in theatres on November 14 last year.

Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama Homebound for its official submission to the Oscars. However, it could not make it to the final nominations. Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars. The earlier titles were Court (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009), and Shwaas (2005).

No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category. Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category -- Mehmood Khan's Mother India, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan. Deepa Mehta's Water, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

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