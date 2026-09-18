FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UPI MDR: Small merchants fear cash shift, experts say UPI adoption may hold — Who will absorb the cost?

UPI MDR: Merchants Divided Over 0.4% Fee: Who will absorb the cost?

Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what comes next

Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what com

Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Peddi, Hanuman Ansh to become India's Oscar entry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Marathi film Gondhal is India's official entry for Oscars 2027

The Marathi film Gondhal was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, announced Film Federation of India. It is written and directed by Santosh Davakhar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Marathi film Gondhal is India's official entry for Oscars 2027
Gondhal is India's official entry for Oscars 2027
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Marathi film Gondhal has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday. Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newly-wed couple. The film was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.

Gondhal had its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2025 in the Indian Panorama segment. Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the festival. Ishita Deshmukh plays the lead role in the movie which also features Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohani, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Dhru Thoke. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has scored music for the film.

Set against the midnight carnival of the ritualistic Gondhal dance in rural Maharashtra, the movie follows Suman, a woman trapped in an oppressive marriage, who plots a murder and an escape with her forbidden lover, blurring the lines between devotion, deception and fate. The Santosh Davakhar directorial was released in theatres on November 14 last year.

Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama Homebound for its official submission to the Oscars. However, it could not make it to the final nominations. Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars. The earlier titles were Court (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009), and Shwaas (2005).

No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category. Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category -- Mehmood Khan's Mother India, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan. Deepa Mehta's Water, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

READ | Mandakini breaks silence on viral photo with Dawood Ibrahim at Sharjah cricket stadium: 'It did lot of damage'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPI MDR: Small merchants fear cash shift, experts say UPI adoption may hold — Who will absorb the cost?
UPI MDR: Merchants Divided Over 0.4% Fee: Who will absorb the cost?
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers for opening ceremony
Asian Games: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers
Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what comes next
Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what com
Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027
Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Peddi, Hanuman Ansh to become India's Oscar entry
India slams Pakistan after PNS Hunain collides with INS Kolkata in Arabian Sea, says 'same old stalling we expected'
India slams Pakistan after PNS Hunain collides with INS Kolkata in Arabian Sea
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement