Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies of COVID-19; Renuka Shahane pays tribute

Renowned Marathi, Hindi films, and stage actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away after a four-day battle with COVID-19 at a private hospital in Satara. She was 79.

She was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend. Her end came at the hospital early on Tuesday morning. Popularly known as Ashalata, the Goa-born actress had reportedly contracted the infection during the shootings of a teleserial.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar was in Satara to shoot for a Marathi TV serial, Aai Kalubai. Reportedly, she, along with about 20 members of the TV serial crew tested positive for the novel coronavirus there. As per reports, Ashalata Wabgaonkar's last rites will be performed in Satara.

Confirming the news, Renuka Shahane tweeted in Marathi on Tuesday, "Today has been a frustrating day. COVID took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me by saying 'Baby'. A heartfelt tribute (sic)."

Ashalata is a popular face in television, films as well as in the Indian theatre scene. For the uninformed, she started her acting career with theatre, primarily in Marathi and Konkani plays, and later went on to act in over a hundred Hindi and Marathi films.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Hindi debut was in Basu Chatterjee's Apne Paraye. She can be credited for films like Ankush, Ahista Ahista, Shaukeen, Woh Saat Din, Namak Halaal, and several others. Marathi films like Umbartha, Navri Mile Navryala, and Vahinichi Maya are also part of her repertory of work.