Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar allegedly committed suicide in his house in Mumbai’s Goregaon West area reportedly due to depression at not getting work, a police official said on Saturday. The 34-year-old, who acted in serials, plays and films, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his rented flat in Ram Mandir area on Friday night, the official said.

"He was alone at home at the time. When his wife returned home, he did not open the door, following which she alerted neighbours and police. We found him hanging from the ceiling fan when the door was broken down. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said. A preliminary probe has found he was depressed due to lack of work in the film industry and had turned towards liquor", the Goregaon police station official said.

His last rites were performed in Bhandup during the day. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

