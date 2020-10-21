Marathi actor Shrinivas Kulkarni to debut as a producer with four new songs after 'Mann He Vede'

Actor Shrinivas Kulkarni has proved his mettle as a debut actor with his religious film 'Sawai Sarjachya Navana Changbhala' along with veteran actor Sharad Ponkshe and Rahul Solapurkar.

His new work is all set to dazzle Marathi music lovers after the success of his previous songs 'Mann He Vede' and 'Punha Ekda Garud Bharari Gheu', Shrinivas launches a rhythmic new song that will be music to your ears 'Mann Halawese'. As the song caresses your softer emotions, the world embraces you as you get lost in this melody.

Crooned by the famous Jeevan Marathe and Nikita Purandare, this duet sings to the love bird in you. Swapnil Sawant's music with the arrangement by Subodh Bhagat takes you in an otherworldly experience. What adds soul to the song are the lyrics penned by Akshay Sant.

This is the monsoon season known for being the weather of cupid! Shrinivas Kulkarni has always managed to bring this experience to Marathi fans and has over exceeded their expectations.

Riya Sen and Anwesha Jain have praised this song for its romantic appeal. After all this success Shrinivas would like to produce a film for OTT platforms.

When Shrinivas debuted as an actor with the songs sung by veteran singer Suresh Wadkar were picturised on Shrinivas.

Taking this process seriously Shrinivas decided to foray into the world of music. These songs were actually sung for the play Duel Sim by Ganesh Inamdar, Shrinivas Kulkarni gave the songs a platform through a larger spectrum of opportunities.

His support to his crew members and his vision to make bigger and better music videos promise great entertainment going forward.

