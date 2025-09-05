Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Ashish Warang worked with several stars including Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and John Abraham among others.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 10:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    Marathi actor Ashish Warang, known for his roles in several popular Bollywood films, passed away on Friday, September 5, at the age of 55. Although the exact cause of his death has not been officially confirmed, reports indicate that he had been battling health issues for some time.

    He worked with several stars including Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham in movies like Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Ek Villain Returns among others. Ashish was often seen playing the role of a cop in these films.

    Apart from Hindi films, the late actor was also active in Marathi television serials, cinema, and commercials.

