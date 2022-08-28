Maratha Mandir owner who called Vijay Deverakonda ‘arrogant’ says he has ‘only said sorry to two actors’

File Photo

Several people, including theatrical veteran Manoj Desai, were unintentionally offended by a statement made by Liger star Vijay Deverakonda that was misinterpreted.

Vijay promptly took a flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai after learning of Manoj Desai's disappointment to settle the matter.

The Liger star's recent video about moviegoers boycotting theatres went viral online, but many people found it offensive. However, Vijay Deverakonda made sure that the rumours were put to rest with Mr. Desai and anyone else who may have been offended by the statement by outlining the precise context of the conversation and the complete content of the interview.

Manoj Desai, moved by the young actor's gesture, even posted a video on social media in which he apologised for his response.

Vijay made it clear during the chat that he not only loves but also appreciates his audience and that he is always doing promotions for 30 days to reach a wider audience. He added that he makes films for the audience and that he has grown from them. Additionally, he added that there is a group of people who consistently raise their voices in opposition to the movie; however, their concerns are not with any particular hero or heroine, but rather with the entire production team and their families.

Desai said, , “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best”

For the unversed, soon after the release of Liger, Desai shared his discontent with Vijay and stated, "Tumhe yeh charbi aa gayi hai... ki dekhna hai toh dekho warna na dekho. Toh Taapsee Paanu ki kya halat ho gayi, nahi dekhenge toh Aamir Khan ki kya halat ho gayi... Akshay Kumar ki kya halat ho gayi." Desai further added, "Chhodh do theatre, tum Tamil, Telugu ke OTT mein kam karo. Humari film ko boycott karo. Yeh hosiyaari kyu kar rahe ho?" Manoj further added that his thoughts have affected the advance booking of the film, and it affects the cinema sector as well." Desai further added, "Vijay... you are Anaconda, not Konda Konda."