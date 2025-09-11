Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

Discover 8 Bollywood movies inspired by Shakespeare’s plays, from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider to classics like Angoor and Do Dooni Chaar. Explore how Indian cinema reimagined timeless works like Hamlet, Othello, and Romeo and Juliet.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 01:20 PM IST

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
William Shakespeare’s plays have transcended centuries, cultures, and languages, inspiring countless adaptations across the world. Bollywood, with its flair for drama, emotions, and storytelling, has often turned to the Bard for inspiration. From gripping tragedies to hilarious comedies, here are 8 Bollywood movies made on Shakespeare’s plays.

Maqbool (2003) - Adaptation of Macbeth

Untitled-design-49

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Maqbool reimagines Macbeth in Mumbai’s underworld. Irrfan Khan plays the ambitious Maqbool, while Tabu shines as Nimmi, echoing Lady Macbeth’s manipulative streak. The film’s dark, intense narrative makes it one of Bollywood’s finest Shakespearean adaptations.

Omkara (2006) - Adaptation of Othello

Untitled-design-54

Another Vishal Bhardwaj masterpiece, Omkara features Ajay Devgn as Omkara and Kareena Kapoor as Dolly. Saif Ali Khan delivers a career-defining performance as Langda Tyagi, inspired by Iago. The film explores jealousy, betrayal, and the destructive power of suspicion.

Haider (2014) - Adaptation of Hamlet

Untitled-design-52

The final part of Bhardwaj’s trilogy, Haider, sets Hamlet against the turbulent backdrop of Kashmir. Shahid Kapoor’s powerful performance as Haider, alongside Tabu and Kay Kay Menon, earned widespread acclaim for its depth and intensity.

Angoor (1982) - Adaptation of The Comedy of Errors

Untitled-design-55

Directed by Gulzar, Angoor is a lighthearted comedy about mistaken identities. Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma star as two pairs of twins separated at birth, leading to endless confusion and laughter.

Do Dooni Chaar (1968) - Adaptation of The Comedy of Errors

Untitled-design-51

Before Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar brought Shakespeare’s comedy to Bollywood with Kishore Kumar in a double role. The film is remembered for its situational humour and witty dialogues.

Goliyon K Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) - Adaptation of Romeo and Juliet

Untitled-design-56

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is a Bollywood adaptation of 'Romeo and Juliet' with an Indian twist. Ram and Leela’s passionate romance battles family hatred, ending in classic Shakespearean tragedy.

10 ml Love (2012) - Adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Untitled-design-50

Sharat Katariya’s offbeat film brings a modern twist to Shakespeare’s magical romantic comedy. It blends love, confusion, and mischief with a contemporary Indian flavour.

Issaq (2013) - Adaptation of Romeo and Juliet

Untitled-design-48

Starring Prateik Babbar and Amyra Dastur, Issaq adapts Romeo and Juliet in the setting of feuding families in Banaras. The film captures the timeless tragedy of love caught amidst rivalry.

From intense tragedies like Maqbool and Haider to comedies like Angoor, Bollywood has found Shakespeare’s works to be a treasure trove of stories. These films not only pay homage to the Bard but also showcase how universal his themes remain, even in modern Indian society.

