On the occasion of Women’s Day, film producer Mansi Bagla, founder of Mini Films, reflects on her journey, her vision for cinema, and the values that drive her as a storyteller and entrepreneur.

Q: What inspired you to become a film producer?

- Filmmaking is in my DNA. I have always been drawn to the power of storytelling—how a film can make people laugh, cry, dream, and believe. My love for cinema isn’t just about business; it’s about passion, purpose, and a deep-rooted commitment to creating stories that resonate. Producing films isn’t just my profession; it’s my calling.

Q: What does filmmaking mean to you?

- Filmmaking is magic. It’s about weaving emotions, thoughts, and experiences into a story that stays with people. Every film is like a baby—it takes time, love, and hard work to nurture. For me, it’s an art that blends creativity with responsibility. It’s about bringing together the right people, trusting the process, and believing in the story I am telling.

Q: Tell us about your next project, Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

- This project is incredibly special to me. Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a love story with depth, soul, and emotions that will touch hearts. Love stories have always been timeless, and I believe in creating cinema that makes people feel something real. The team we’ve put together is phenomenal, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic we’re creating. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor bring a fresh and exciting pairing to the screen- both are incredibly talented and undeniably charming. Vikrant is already shining and will continue to do so, while Shanaya is the new star who will surprise everyone with her performance. Watching them together is going to be an absolute treat!

Q: As a producer, how do you deal with challenges, controversies, and false allegations?

- Ek aurat hi dusri ki dushmanhotihai, yeh hameshasunatha but I have first hand experience now. It’s sad and unfortunate at the end of the day that a civil matter can be turned around so badly. It is what is shown in Hindi movies where power is misused. Whenever something bad happens to me nowadays , I close my eyes and myself as a hero of a Hindi film who is bashed and the villains are laughing and thinking that they did great by putting someone into stress and mess but then hero ka ek punch hi kaafihotahai. Samundar mein do boonddaalkar log poorasamundarkharidnachahte hain. Logon ko bas PR dikhtahai, aur mujhesirfpyaarsamajhaatahai.

Q- In filmmaking, you meet all kinds of people—some genuine, some not. How do you navigate setbacks and keep going despite betrayals or challenges?

- You can’t skip chapters—that’s just how life unfolds. Every experience, every person you meet, and every moment plays a part in your story. Some chapters will be tough, even heartbreaking, and that’s okay. You might struggle for weeks or have days when the tears don’t stop. But you have to keep moving forward because stories keep the world going. So, embrace yours fully, and always remember—you have the power to shape what comes next. That's what my journey is all about

Q- How do you deal with those who manipulate innocent people in the professional world?

- I’ve learned that not everyone is the same. When faced with false allegations or negativity, I choose to leave it to God rather than seek revenge. If I retaliate, I become like them, but if I trust karma. I am a staunch believer in love—love for my work, my family, and my peace. A person acts according to their mindset—some reach for a gun, while others offer water to the birds. I refuse to waste time on negativity because, in the end, how someone treats me speaks volumes about them, not me."

Q: What does being a woman entrepreneur in the film industry mean to you?

- It means strength, resilience, and breaking barriers. Filmmaking is still a male-dominated industry, but I’ve never let that define my journey. I believe that talent and hard work have no gender. I stand my ground, I make bold choices, and I back my vision with confidence. I want to inspire more women to enter this space—not just as actors, but as writers, directors, and producers. We bring a different perspective, and that’s invaluable to cinema.

Q: What kind of stories do you want to tell through Mini Films?

- Stories that touch hearts. I want to create films that stay with people long after the credits roll. Whether it’s romance, drama, or thrillers, every film should have soul. I don’t chase trends—I chase emotions. We are here to make cinema that matters.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring filmmakers and producers?

- Dream big, work hard, and don’t let setbacks break you. This industry isn’t easy, but if you have the fire in you, you’ll find your way. Never compromise on your vision, and most importantly, enjoy the journey. The struggles make success even sweeter.

Q- What is that one thing you like and dislike about others?

I used to dislike when people copied me, but now I see it as a form of flattery. Imitation is the best compliment, and in my industry, it’s a sign that I’m doing something right.

What's one habit of yours that is both good and bad?

My greatest strength is also my biggest weakness—I trust people instantly and easily. It helps me build strong connections, but sometimes, it makes me vulnerable.