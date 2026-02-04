Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'

Manoj Pahwa initially refused the Netflix show The Bads of Bollywood due to bold content but later accepted after reading the script. The series, directed by Aryan Khan, has become a hit, showcasing Manoj’s comedic talent and acting versatility.

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Pahwa recently revealed that he initially refused the role in the Netflix show The Bads of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. Manoj had doubts about the project because he believed it required excessive daring content and intense language usage. He explained his initial disbelief in his ability to perform the role by joking about his feelings, which he described as 'Hoga apne ghar ka...' at the moment when Aryan offered him the role.

Why did he change his mind?

Manoj's manager brought him the script after his first refusal. The material contained both interesting and well-written content, which made him reconsider. Manoj joined the show because he wanted to experience its enjoyable and creative aspects. He valued Aryan Khan's directing skills and the new concepts which Aryan Khan brought to the project.

On-set experience:

Manoj used The Bads of Bollywood project to explore different acting methods, which included new ways to express himself and new ways to deliver comedic performances. He also shared that Shah Rukh Khan often visited the set to support his son, which made the environment friendly and professional. The support from this program created an energy boost which positively affected both the cast members and the crew staff.

The show’s success:

The Bads of Bollywood has become a hit on Netflix, which shows it in the Top 10 list while viewers praise its humorous storyline and performances. The series includes Manoj as well as Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal and various celebrity cameo appearances. The show combines satire and comedy with realistic Bollywood situations, which results in its broad appeal to audiences.

Manoj Pahwa initially showed reluctance to join the show but found his ultimate decision brought him successful results. The Bads of Bollywood showcases his talent in humour and acting versatility, and fans have appreciated his performance. The series showcases Aryan Khan's directorial abilities while establishing Manoj as a skilled actor who can perform different roles in Bollywood.