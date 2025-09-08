Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Manoj Bajpayee makes BIG revelation on doing romantic role: 'Will personally not touch...'

Bajpayee revealed he enjoys playing common people because he relates to them, finding inspiration in everyday personalities that bring authenticity to his roles. Find out what his thoughts are on playing the role of a young lover.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 07:44 AM IST

Manoj Bajpayee makes BIG revelation on doing romantic role: 'Will personally not touch...'
Manoj Bajpayee, known for his powerful performances in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "The Family Man," has revealed his thought process on taking up romantic roles. In a stunning revelation, the actor said he would not take a risk in this life when asked if he'd like to do a romantic film like many of his contemporaries. Bajpayee also shared his preference for playing real-life, middle-class characters, which he believes strike a chord with audiences. 

Manoj Bajpayee on age-appropriate role

Speaking to IANS, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor said: "Definitely you can't imagine me doing a 25-year-old falling in love with a 20-year-old girl. I will personally not touch or take that kind of risk in this life. But if there is a good script and the role is age-appropriate, why not? Love doesn't limit itself to age, right? So, if there is a very fine script which has a romantic story about two middle-aged people, why not."

Manoj Bajpayee on being typecast as middle-class characters

Talking to us, Bajpayee also shared if he had been typecast in middle-class characters. Bajpayee revealed that he enjoys embracing real-life, middle-class characters, which strike a chord with the audience.He added that observing everyday personalities brings authenticity to his roles, making acting a rich and fulfilling experience. Bajpayee said: "I enjoy doing these roles, I enjoy playing common people because I relate to them. Each and every character that I read, I feel like I have seen them somewhere - in real life, in a documentary, in my initial days in Mumbai, in the train. When we were in theatre, observation was a big, big exercise for us."

Recalling his theatre days, 'The Family Man' actor added: "Once I spoke to a director and I said, 'We can't be observing all the time, people will eventually beat us up - Why are you looking at me? '" He made it very easy, he said, "Observation is such a big part of an actor's personality that even if he is not looking at someone, he is observing. So, make it a part of your personality". So we actors are like that- we are observers of our own life, we are observers of people's life, what's happening in society."

(With inputs from IANS)

