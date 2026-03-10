Mannara Chopra breaks down over Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal's car crash, tells his parents 'kya karoge paiso ka'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai new release date: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur-starrer gets postponed, avoids clash with Toxic
ENTERTAINMENT
Mannara Chopra broke down talking about Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal after his car accident. She urged support and prayers as he recovers in the ICU.
Actor Mannara Chopra became emotional while talking about her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, who was seriously injured in a car accident. She shared her feelings in a heartfelt video, asking fans and well-wishers to pray for his recovery.
Mannara explained in her YouTube video that Bigg Boss house residents will develop a human connection because their shared living space forces them into constant contact. Her emotional response through two years reached its peak when she became worried about Anurag. Mannara urged his parents to support him during this difficult time, saying, "What is money? If your loved ones are not with you, what will you do with the wealth?"
Anurag had fought inside the house to contact his family, and he told his sister and future wife about his plans for marriage. Mannara's emotional message to his caring nature showed her that he deeply values his family relationships.
While he was livestreaming on Instagram, Anurag Dobhal crashed his Toyota Fortuner SUV into a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Reports say he was driving at around 140–150 kmph and during the livestream, he showed signs of distress. He told viewers he felt completely alone and even called it his 'final ride.' The ICU treated him for his many injuries, which included broken bones. Mannara shared that he is only 28–29 years old and expressed concern over the dangerous situation he faced.
Anurag posted emotional Instagram content before his accident to describe his experiences with mental harassment and family conflicts. He described feeling tormented by his family members which caused his fans to become concerned about his well-being. Mannara’s heartfelt video drew attention and empathy from viewers, showing the strong bond and concern the Bigg Boss contestants develop for each other. Fans are now sending prayers and support for Anurag’s speedy recovery.