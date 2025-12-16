Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'

Renowned Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who was married to Dileep for 17 years from 1998 to 2015, penned a lengthy note on her Instagram a week after the trial court verdict. She expressed respect for the judiciary, but also stated that the justice for the survivor remains "incomplete".

In the 2017 Kerala actress sexual assault case, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court last week acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep and found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty. The assault, which took place on February 17, 2017, involved Pulsar Suni allegedly sexually assaulting the actress Bhavana Menon and recording it with the help of others, after forcing her car under their control for two hours. Dileep was accused of conspiring in the crime and was arrested during the investigation, but has been found not guilty now after a six-year trial.

Renowned Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who was married to Dileep for 17 years from 1998 to 2015, penned a lengthy note on her Instagram a week after the trial court verdict. She expressed respect for the judiciary, but also stated that the justice for the survivor remains "incomplete". The Lucifer actress wrote, "I have utmost respect for the Honorable Court. But in this case, justice for the survivor is still incomplete. Only those who committed the crime have been punished. The mind that planned and enabled this heinous act, whoever that is, still walks free, and that is terrifying."

"Justice will be complete only when everyone behind this crime is held accountable. This is not just for one survivor. This is for every girl, every woman, every human being who deserves to walk with courage, heads held high, without fear in their workplaces, on the streets, and in life. With her. Then, now, and always", she further added. Manju just used the folding hands emoji as the caption.

After Dileep was acquitted, Bhavana Menon, the survivor in the 2017 assault case also took to her Instagram and penned a strong-worded note, in which she said the trial court verdict did not come as a surprise to her, noting that over the years she realised not every citizen in the country is treated equally before the law. She alleged that her fundamental rights were not protected during the trial and addressed those attacking her online, “You are free to continue doing what you are paid to do."

