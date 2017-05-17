Manisha Koirala to pen a book on her FIGHT with Cancer!

Manisha is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic

Manisha Koirala is all set to write a book about her journey and the fight with Big C, with another cancer survivor. The actress is in talks with a multinational publishing house since last year and the book is expected to be ready by the year-end, reports Mumbai Mirror.

In an earlier interview, Manisha is quoted saying that she wants to teach people how to live a holistic life. "I'm obsessed with being healthy, constantly reading and sharing my knowledge with others. My book will not be an autobiography, but my reflections on life and films. When I was unwell, I made lot of notes."

Manisha is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic in which she plays the role of Nargis, while her next release is Dear Maya.