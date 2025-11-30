Manisha Koirala defies beauty norms at 55, embraces grey hair boldly; See pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI

The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth

Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: Five stress management tips inspired by media pioneer’s journey

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law suffers brain haemorrhage, actress says family is attending to 'unfortunate emergency': 'Please keep...'

Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio

IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir gives standing ovation to Virat Kohli after whirlwind century, shares warm hug in dressing room

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Manisha Koirala defies beauty norms at 55, embraces grey hair boldly; See pics

Manisha Koirala, 55, embraced her grey hair and natural look, inspiring confidence, self-acceptance, and redefining beauty beyond age.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

Manisha Koirala defies beauty norms at 55, embraces grey hair boldly; See pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala recently caught everyone’s attention for her natural look. At 55, she appeared in public wearing a casual black hoodie and pants, with sunglasses and grey hair. She appeared self-assured and content despite not wearing makeup. Her acceptance of her age, rather than trying to hide it, won her admirers over.

What people noticed:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a world where celebrities frequently appear flawless on camera, Manisha's grey hair and understated style stood out. On social media, people complimented her appearance, describing it as 'real beauty' and 'graceful.' She demonstrates that you can look stunning without makeup or filters at any age, according to many.

Why it’s important:

People frequently associate youth with beauty in fashion and movies. Manisha's decision contradicts that notion. She demonstrates that self-acceptance and confidence are more important than appearances by flaunting her grey hair and casual attire. Her example encourages others to feel proud of their natural self and to accept ageing gracefully.

Also read: Malaika Arora defies age as she dazzles ramp in sparkling red dress with bold cutouts, SEE pics

Her message:

Manisha has discussed ageism in Bollywood, claiming that women over fifty are frequently subjected to discrimination. She hopes to encourage people to embrace ageing, prioritise their health, and have self-confidence. Her experience demonstrates that inner confidence, strength, and self-love are the sources of true beauty.

Manisha Koirala's decision to accept her natural appearance at age 55 conveys a strong message about confidence and self-acceptance. She defies society's limited notions of age and beauty by choosing a simple, makeup-free look and proudly displaying her grey hair. Her example encourages people to accept themselves just as they are by serving as a reminder that genuine beauty stems from self-love, confidence, and authenticity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the
Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000
First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday
From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth
The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement