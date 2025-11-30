Manisha Koirala defies beauty norms at 55, embraces grey hair boldly; See pics

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra
ENTERTAINMENT
Manisha Koirala, 55, embraced her grey hair and natural look, inspiring confidence, self-acceptance, and redefining beauty beyond age.
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala recently caught everyone’s attention for her natural look. At 55, she appeared in public wearing a casual black hoodie and pants, with sunglasses and grey hair. She appeared self-assured and content despite not wearing makeup. Her acceptance of her age, rather than trying to hide it, won her admirers over.
In a world where celebrities frequently appear flawless on camera, Manisha's grey hair and understated style stood out. On social media, people complimented her appearance, describing it as 'real beauty' and 'graceful.' She demonstrates that you can look stunning without makeup or filters at any age, according to many.
People frequently associate youth with beauty in fashion and movies. Manisha's decision contradicts that notion. She demonstrates that self-acceptance and confidence are more important than appearances by flaunting her grey hair and casual attire. Her example encourages others to feel proud of their natural self and to accept ageing gracefully.
Manisha has discussed ageism in Bollywood, claiming that women over fifty are frequently subjected to discrimination. She hopes to encourage people to embrace ageing, prioritise their health, and have self-confidence. Her experience demonstrates that inner confidence, strength, and self-love are the sources of true beauty.
Manisha Koirala's decision to accept her natural appearance at age 55 conveys a strong message about confidence and self-acceptance. She defies society's limited notions of age and beauty by choosing a simple, makeup-free look and proudly displaying her grey hair. Her example encourages people to accept themselves just as they are by serving as a reminder that genuine beauty stems from self-love, confidence, and authenticity.