According to reports, the makers and editors identified areas that required improvement during the editing process, prompting a week-long additional shoot.

Vaani Kapoor's highly anticipated digital debut, Mandala Murders, has hit a slight delay. The Yash Raj Films-backed series, in which Vaani plays detective Rea Thomas, was initially set to release on Netflix. However, the makers have decided to rework the series to amplify its intensity and drama, pushing the release date further. The show revolves around a chilling mystery in the eerie village of Charandaspur, where a string of ritualistic murders exposes a decades-old secret society.

Why Mandala Murders is postponed?

The official teaser for Mandala Murders unveiled at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai, received a warm reception from fans and critics. However, despite initially completing principal photography earlier this year, the crew has resumed filming to enhance certain aspects of the show. According to Midday, the makers and editors identified areas that required improvement during the editing process, prompting a week-long additional shoot.

According to a source, during the editing process this year, the producers and editing team decided to enhance certain aspects. To achieve this, they opted to add new sequences. The source revealed that the current filming on Madh Island focuses on critical scenes that weave together complex narrative threads. With approximately a week of shooting remaining, the team aims to complete these crucial elements before considering the material finalized.

About Mandala Murders

Netflix released the official teaser, hinting at a complex web of secrets and lies. The caption reads: "The motive lies in the past, the madness lies in the method... Mandala Murders is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Gopi Puthran's Mandala Murders, a gripping thriller backed by Yash Raj Films, is set to premiere on Netflix. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Jameel Khan, and Surveen Chawla.

Apart from Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films, including Badtameez Gill with Aparshakti Khurana, Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, and Abir Gulaal with Fawad Khan.