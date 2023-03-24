Search icon
Manchu Manoj shares and deletes video of physical fight with brother Vishnu Manchu; accuses him of assault

Manchu Manoj posted a video about Vishnu getting consoled by two men. Later, he deleted the video, but it went viral in no time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

The two sons of Telugu star Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and his brother Manchu Manoj are at loggerheads. Manoj shared a video of their verbal argument, and it confirms the difference between them. In the video shared by Mohan, Vishnu is being consoled by two people, while Manoj was heard saying that Vishnu has hit two of his men and barged into the house. 

In the video Mohan was captured shouting, "This is how he behaves… beats up people and enters the house. This is the situation right now." A few moments later of the upload, Manoj deleted the video, but till then, netizens took the video and made it viral.

Although there is no clarity on the reason behind their differences, but as per media reports, Manoj is living separately from his family, due to an ongoing feud with Vishnu. Manoj got married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Moments after deleting the post, Manoj shared a condolence message about the death of Ajith’s father P Subramaniam.

On the work front, Vishnu was last seen in Ginna. The movie had a pan-India release, but it failed to work at the box office. Last year, while promoting Ginna with DNA, Vishnu also opened up about Prabhas' Adipurush teaser getting backlash on social media. During the interaction, he said, "When I am watching Prabhas after Baahubali, with a film that is said to be a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, with such a big director, whose earlier film Tanhaji (The Unsung Warrior) was really good, I expect something grand. So, when these guys are coming together, people will expect big. Suddenly you come down and show them this animation, so people will react in such a manner." 

