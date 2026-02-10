FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus; boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

Fine Acers introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in strategic alliance with Wyndham

Modi govt hails India-US trade deal, opposition cries foul over 'surrender' of agricultural sector

Who was Erukali Mahadev? BJP candidates dies by suicide ahead of Telangana Municipal polls over alleged harrasment by opponents

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Madras HC allows producer of Vijay's Jana Nayagan to withdraw case against CBFC

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus; boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

Headlined by Chiranjeevi and starring Venkatesh Daggubati in a special extended cameo, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed around Rs 375 crore worldwide. The Anil Ravipudi-directed action comedy will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 11.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 12:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the action-comedy led by Chiranjeevi in the titular role as Shankara Vara Prasad, was released in the theatres on January 12 in the festive Sankranti season. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also featured Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and Srinivasa Reddy, with Venkatesh Daggubati adding extra star power through a special extended cameo.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer turned into a blockbuster, grossing around Rs 375 crore worldwide, according to the producers. As per entertainment tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 213 crore net in India and amassed Rs 295 crore globally. With these numbers, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career, surpassing the 2019 historical action drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which had collected Rs 246 crore worldwide.

Now, after its blockbuster run in theatres, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 11 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi language. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the streaming announcement poster, and wrote, "February 11, it is! THE BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT EVER The Mega Victorious Blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Premieres 11 February ONLY on Zee5."

In Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi plays a national security officer who tries to reconnect with his estranged family while dealing with an external threat. The narrative combines humour and action perfectly - hallmarks of director Anil Ravipudi’s commercial entertainers such as Sankranthiki Vasthunam, F2: Fun and Frustration, F3, and Bhagavanth Kesari.

READ | Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC
Madras HC allows producer of Vijay's Jana Nayagan to withdraw case against CBFC
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite
Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus; boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus
Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'
Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name
Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'
Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement