Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

ENTERTAINMENT
Headlined by Chiranjeevi and starring Venkatesh Daggubati in a special extended cameo, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed around Rs 375 crore worldwide. The Anil Ravipudi-directed action comedy will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 11.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the action-comedy led by Chiranjeevi in the titular role as Shankara Vara Prasad, was released in the theatres on January 12 in the festive Sankranti season. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also featured Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and Srinivasa Reddy, with Venkatesh Daggubati adding extra star power through a special extended cameo.
The Chiranjeevi-starrer turned into a blockbuster, grossing around Rs 375 crore worldwide, according to the producers. As per entertainment tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 213 crore net in India and amassed Rs 295 crore globally. With these numbers, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career, surpassing the 2019 historical action drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which had collected Rs 246 crore worldwide.
Now, after its blockbuster run in theatres, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 11 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi language. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the streaming announcement poster, and wrote, "February 11, it is! THE BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT EVER The Mega Victorious Blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Premieres 11 February ONLY on Zee5."
In Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi plays a national security officer who tries to reconnect with his estranged family while dealing with an external threat. The narrative combines humour and action perfectly - hallmarks of director Anil Ravipudi’s commercial entertainers such as Sankranthiki Vasthunam, F2: Fun and Frustration, F3, and Bhagavanth Kesari.
