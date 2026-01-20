Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline but overpowers The Raja Saab

Headlined by Chiranjeevi and helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has crushed Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab at the box office. The action comedy has now earned over Rs 170 crore net in India and is racing towards Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, an action comedy led by Chiranjeevi in the titular role as Shankara Vara Prasad, was released on Monday, January 12, just in time for the Sankranti holidays. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, features a strong supporting cast including Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and Srinivasa Reddy, while Venkatesh Daggubati appears in an extended cameo.



Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office update

The Chiranjeevi film made strong start at the box office, raking in Rs 41.60 crore on its opening day (Rs 9.35 crore from paid previews on Sunday and Rs 32.25 crore on Monday). Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu sustained its momentum throughout the first week, collecting Rs 157.90 crore net in India and grossed Rs 222.85 crore worldwide in its first week.

On its eighth day, the film added Rs 8 crore to its domestic earnings, taking its 8-day collections to Rs 165.90 crore at the Indian box office. On Tuesday, ninth day since its release, the Anil Ravipudi directorial saw drop in its collections and earned Rs 5.75 crore (as per the early estimates from Sacnilk) and now, its total net domestic earnings are Rs 171.65 crore.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

Starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal, The Raja Saab has turned into a significant box office failure. On January 20, the film failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark, earning just Rs 73 lakh net in India; nearly eight times lower than the Rs 5.75 crore collected by Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on the same day.

Looking at worldwide collections, Maruthi’s fantasy-horror comedy The Raja Saab has grossed Rs 201.75 crore in 11 days, while Anil Ravipudi’s action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has already raked in Rs 233.25 crore in just 8 days. Thus, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu remains the preferred choice of moviegoers, even after the Sankranti 2026 festivities.

