ENTERTAINMENT

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide

Starring Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned Rs 157.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 222.50 crore worldwide in its first week. The action comedy has outperformed Prabhas-starrer horror comedy The Raja Saab to become the Sankranti 2026 winner at the box office.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 11:37 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7: Chiranjeevi film crushes The Raja Saab, earns Rs 222 crore worldwide
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 7
The action comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, headlined by Chiranjeevi in the titular role as Shankara Vara Prasad, was released in the cinemas on Monday, January 12, ahead of the Pongal and Sankranti holidays. The film also features Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles with Venkatesh Daggubati in an extended cameo appearance.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu took a fantastic start at the box office as it amassed Rs 41.60 crore crore on its opening day (Rs 9.35 crore from paid previews on Sunday and Rs 32.25 crore on Monday). The Chiranjeevi film continues to maintain its momentum throughout the opening week and collected Rs 140.25 crore in its first six days. 

On Sunday, the seventh day since its release, the action comedy added Rs 17.50 crore to its domestic earnings, taking its first week collections to Rs 157.75 cr net and Rs 187.25 crore gross in India. Adding the overseas figures of Rs 35.25 crore, its worldwide total earnings are Rs 222.50 crore gross, cementing its status as one of the biggest blockbusters in Chiranjeevi's career.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

While the Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer has won over the hearts of the audiences, Prabhas' The Raja Saab has been massively criticised. The fantasy horror comedy, that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal, opened better than Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu at the box office with the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 100 crore and domestic net collections of just above Rs 60 crore, but it has been struggling at the box office since then.

Released on January 9, The Raja Saab has just earned Rs 139 crore net in India and is struggling to cross Rs 200 crore-mark globally. From January 16 to January 18, its second weekend at the box office, Prabhas-starrer earned just Rs 9 crore in India. Whereas, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu amassed Rs 56 crore at the domestic box office during the same period.

READ | The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Prabhas film crashes in second weekend, fails to cross Rs 150 crore in India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
