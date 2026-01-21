Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 175 crore in India

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's action comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has amassed close to Rs 250 crore globally in just 10 days, while Prabhas-starrer fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab has managed a gross of Rs 204 crore in 13 days at the worldwide box office.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, an action comedy headlined by Chiranjeevi in the titular role as Shankara Vara Prasad, hit theatres on Monday, January 12, just before the festive Sankranti season. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and Srinivasa Reddy, with Venkatesh Daggubati making a special extended cameo appearance.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer stormed the box office with a thunderous opening, minting Rs 41.60 crore on its opening day, including Rs 9.35 crore from paid previews on Sunday and Rs 32.25 crore on Monday. Riding high on strong word of mouth, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu maintained its winning streak through the first week, amassing an impressive Rs 157.90 crore net in India and a massive Rs 222.85 crore gross worldwide.

In its first 9 days, the film had earned Rs 171.65 crore net in India. On its 10th day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Chiranjeevi-starrer added Rs 4 crore to its domestic earnings. This means that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has crossed the Rs 175-crore mark in India and is racing towards Rs 250-crore mark globally.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu vs The Raja Saab

Headlined by Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal, The Raja Saab has emerged as one of the biggest box office disasters. On January 21, its 13th day in theatres after its January 9 release, it failed to even touch the Rs 1 crore mark, managing just Rs 48 lakh net in India. The contrast was stark, with Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu pulling in nearly eight times more at Rs 4 crore on the same day.

At the worldwide box office, the gap is even more telling. Maruthi’s fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab has managed a gross of Rs 204 crore in 13 days, while Anil Ravipudi’s action comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has amassed close to Rs 250 crore in 10 days. The numbers clearly underline audience preference, with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continuing to dominate cinemas even after the Sankranti 2026 festivities.

