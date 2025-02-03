The recent elevation of Mamta to the title of Mahamandaleshwar has sparked controversy, with several religious figures questioning the legitimacy of the process.

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni's sudden rise to spiritual leader as Mahamandelshwar at the Maha Kumbh Mela has sparked controversy. After leaving the film industry in the early 2000s, Kulkarni's past has come under scrutiny, with prominent spiritual leaders Baba Ramdev and Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham questioning the legitimacy of her title.

Mamta recently clapped back at Ramdev and Bageshwar during an appearance on a television show with scathing comments. Addressing Ramdev’s accusations, she said, “What should I even say to Baba Ramdev? He should fear Mahakal and Mahakali,” she said. Further, she hit back at Dhirendra Shastri’s remark saying, “Dhirendra Shastri is just a naive boy. I have meditated for as long as he has been alive—25 years. I suggest he ask his guru about who I am and stay silent.”

Moreover, Mamta has been accused of buying the title of Mahamandaleshwar for Rs 10 crore. Responding to the accusation, Mamta revealed that she doesn’t have Rs 1 crore, let alone Rs 10 crore. She further added that she had borrowed Rs 2 lakh for her Guru’s Dakshina as all her bank accounts were frozen.

The recent elevation of Mamta to the title of Mahamandaleshwar has sparked controversy, with several religious figures questioning the legitimacy of the process. Baba Ramdev criticized the bestowal of the title, emphasizing that sainthood requires years of rigorous penance, not a random appointment. Bagesgwar also voiced his opposition, arguing that such honours should be reserved for individuals who truly embody the spirit of a saint.

However, Mamta’s Mahamandaleshwar title by the Kinnar Akhara during the Mahakumbh 2025 was short-lived, as she was stripped of the honour within a week due to internal tensions within the Akhara. The decision to remove her was made by Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhara, who cited that Mamta's appointment was not in line with the Akhara's traditions. Das also questioned her past, referencing her involvement in controversies and her association with the glamour industry.