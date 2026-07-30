Mamta Kulkarni lauds Mahira Sharma for Ranaji 2.0: 'She has done a good job'

Mamta Kulkarni said Mahira Sharma did well in Ranaji 2.0 but the original Karan Arjun song will always be remembered. She also spoke about a possible comeback.

Mamta Kulkarni has reacted to the new version of her iconic song Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna. She said Mahira Sharma did a good job in Ranaji 2.0, but the 1995 original will always stay in people’s memory.

On the remake vs original

Remo D'Souza choreographed the new song Ranaji 2.0, which features Mahira Sharma. Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun sang the original song from the 1995 movie Karan Arjun, which featured Mamta Kulkarni. Mamta stated, 'She has done a good job,' in an interview with Variety India.

The idea is that you are watching a song that was initially performed with Indian dance routines and ghagra choli, but it is now performed in a Western style and with Western attire. It therefore sticks out. However, the older song instantly springs to mind because it is ingrained in people's memories.

Recalling the 1995 shoot

Mamta also spoke about filming the original. Choreographer Chinni Prakash had planned 2-3 days of rehearsals. She said she learned the steps on day one, but was surprised when the steps were changed on shoot day. 'I asked him why he had changed the steps. I wondered what the point of the rehearsals was, but Chinni Prakash masterji was very good and we wrapped up the song on time,' she recalled.

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She praised director Rakesh Roshan for handling Karan Arjun’s big cast and songs. 'Jai Maa Kaali was difficult to shoot because there were many dancers. I give credit to Rakeshji for completing such a complicated film with so many artists. Karan Arjun became a superhit. Whether it was Jai Maa Kaali, Bhangda Paa Le or Ek Munda Meri Umr Da, people loved all the songs,' she said.