In a heartwarming gesture, Malayalam superstar Mammootty has wished his fellow superstar Mohanlal, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and the entire cast and crew of their upcoming film, L2: Empuraan, saying he hopes the film crosses boundaries across the world and makes Malayalam cinema proud.

Taking to his X timeline, Mammootty, who shares a close bond with Mohanlal, on Wednesday wrote, “Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi." Prithviraj, responding to Mammootty’s tweet, wrote, "Nothing..absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you Mamukka."

Mammotty’s wishes to the Empuraan team on Wednesday brought a smile, not just to the faces of the unit members of Empuraan, but also to the faces of fans and film buffs. It is a known fact that both superstars of Malayalam cinema - Mammootty and Mohanlal - share a deep bond of friendship. Only recently, news got leaked that Mohanlal had offered prayers at Sabarimala for Mammootty’s welfare and quick recovery.

Nothing..absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you Mamukka! @mammukka https://t.co/SJKp54mMH3 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 26, 2025

L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the planned trilogy and is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the much-awaited film features a solid ensemble cast comprising of Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The much-awaited action thriller is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on March 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages in standard and IMAX format, making Empuraan the first Malayalam film to be released in IMAX. The sequel is set to take a massive opening at the box office with advance pre-sales already crossing Rs 50 crore for the opening day.

The Mohanlal-starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed is jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.