Mammootty's workout images make netizens fall in love with him

Malayalam actor Mammootty has recently shared an image of him working out from home. The images are pure training goals. 68-year-old Mammootty also manages to look uber-fit in the pictures, which are now viral on the internet for obvious reasons.

While sharing the images, Mammootty kept his caption simple yet quirky. The post was a combination of words and emojis. He wrote, "Work at Home ! (confused emoji) Work from Home ! (unamused emoticon) Home Work ! (nerd emoji) No other Work (crazy emoticon) So Work Out ! (muscle emoji)"

Here's his post:

Netizens have showered love on the post. Most Instagram users have spoken to him in his language - using the emoticons. Fire, lovestruck and kiss emojis were most used on his post.

Take a look:

Apart from the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty has also been part of the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English film industry. He was last seen in the movie 'Shylock' opposite Rajkiran and Meena Durairaj.

Mammootty is also father to renowned Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who made his debut as a producer this year. Dulquer has worked in two Hindi films, namely Irrfan Khan-starring film 'Karwaan' and a film opposite Sonam Kapoor - 'The Zoya Factor'.