This groundbreaking initiative represents MAMI's commitment to democratising filmmaking while maintaining exceptional production values. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing comprehensive creative support, the programme has successfully empowered emerging voices in Indian cinema.

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has achieved a remarkable milestone with the second edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone, showcasing an extraordinary confluence of artistic excellence and technological innovation. The prestigious premiere held at the PVR: Lido, Juhu in Mumbai unveiled four masterfully crafted short films, each representing distinct linguistic and cultural dimensions of India's rich cinematic landscape, bringing together a distinguished assembly of independent filmmakers, industry veterans, artists and passionate cinephiles.

Through a rigorous selection process led by Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and category-specific mentors, four promising filmmakers emerged: Amrita Bagchi (Hindi), Rohin Raveendran Nair (Malayalam), Chanakya Vyas (Marathi), and Shalini Vijayakumar (Tamil). These filmmakers were equipped with iPhone 16 Pro Max for filming, MacBook Pro for post-production, substantial production grants, and invaluable mentorship from celebrated industry luminaries including Vikramaditya Motwane, Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vetri Maaran.

The resulting films represent a remarkable spectrum of storytelling innovation by the next generation of Indian storytellers. Amrita Bagchi's ‘Tinctoria’ (Hindi) presents a sophisticated horror-satirical comedy exploring colonial legacy through the lens of fashion filmed in an 18th-century fort in Bulandshahr, while Rohin Raveendran Nair's ‘Kovarty’ (Malayalam) weaves a poetic tale of technological obsolescence against the backdrop of Kerala's dreamlike backwaters. Chanakya Vyas's ‘Mangya’ (Marathi) captures an intimate portrayal of innocence and love amid environmental crisis, and Shalini Vijayakumar's ‘Seeing Red’ (Tamil) serves as a nuanced examination of gender dynamics through supernatural elements.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI states, "The extraordinary success of our second edition of MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone represents a pivotal moment in Indian independent cinema. We've witnessed four remarkable filmmakers transcend the conventional boundaries of storytelling, proving that compelling narratives need not be constrained by traditional production methods. Through this initiative, we're not just showcasing films; we're catalyzing a movement that democratizes filmmaking while maintaining the highest standards of creative excellence. Each selected film—whether it's exploring the haunting legacy of colonial India, the poetry of obsolescence, the innocence of childhood, or the complexities of traditional family dynamics—demonstrates the powerful intersection of accessible technology and artistic vision. This programme embodies MAMI's commitment to nurturing diverse voices and innovative storytelling approaches, setting a new benchmark for what's possible in contemporary Indian cinema. The global accessibility of these films through our YouTube channel further amplifies our mission to bring authentic Indian stories to audiences worldwide."

This groundbreaking initiative represents MAMI's commitment to democratising filmmaking while maintaining exceptional production values. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and providing comprehensive creative support, the programme has successfully empowered emerging voices in Indian cinema. The films, ranging from 20 to 40 minutes in duration, are now accessible worldwide through MAMI's official YouTube channel, ensuring these powerful narratives reach a global audience of film enthusiasts.

The event also witnessed the presence of a dazzling array of celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, A.R. Rahman, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Shane Peacock and Falguni Peacock, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Shakti and Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur, Tanvi Azmi, Baba Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Dhvani Bhanushali, Raveena Tandon, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Kapoor, Homi Adajania, Karishma Tanna, Khushi Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Adarsh Gourav, Kenny Sebastian, Banita Sandhu, Vasan Bala, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lakshmi Manchu, and Arati Kadav, among others, who graced the red carpet in support of emerging cinematic talent.

The initiative stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of contemporary Indian cinema, where technological accessibility meets artistic vision. Through this programme, MAMI has not only fostered the next generation of Indian storytellers but has also demonstrated how innovative approaches to filmmaking can preserve and promote the rich diversity of Indian cultural narratives while embracing modern technological advancements.



READ | India's highest-paid actress charges Rs 30 crore, her fees is more than top actors; not Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, Rashmika