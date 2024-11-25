Aespa won Song of the Year for ‘Supernova’ and in five other categories including Best Female Group, Best Choreography, Fans’ Choice Top 10 – Female, Best Dance Performance – Female Group and Best Music Video.

The prestigious Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA Awards) took place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and Osaka’s Kyoawea Dome from November 21 to 23. The three-day award ceremony celebrated some of the biggest names in K-pop, with Aespa clinching maximum awards, and SEVENTEEN securing two grand prizes this year. BTS’Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Rose, G-Dragon, LE SSERAFIM, and RIIZE also received nods in various categories.

Aespa won Song of the Year for ‘Supernova’ and in five other categories including Best Female Group, Best Choreography, Fans’ Choice Top 10 – Female, Best Dance Performance – Female Group and Best Music Video. SEVENTEEN was honoured with Artist Of The Year and Album of The Year awards. BTS’ Jungkook was awarded Best Male Artist while Jimin took home the Fans’ Choice grand prize, however, he was not physically present to receive the award. G-Dragon won the Music Visionary Award, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé joined Bruno Mars on stage to accept the Global Sensation Award.



Check the complete winners’ list of the 2024 MAMA Awards here:

Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa Album of the Year: SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN by SEVENTEEN Music Visionary of the Year: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Best Male Artist: BTS’ Jungkook Best Female Artist: IU Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN Best Female Group: Aespa Best Music Video: Aespa’s Armageddon Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico’s SPOT! feat. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Best Dance Performance Male Solo: BTS’ Jungkook for Standing Next to You Best Dance Performance Female Solo: BLACKPINK’s Jennie for You & Me Best Dance Performance Female Group: Aespa for Supernova Best Band Performance: QWER for T.B.H. Best Vocal Performance Group: (G)I-DLE for Fate Best Vocal Performance Solo: BIBI for Bam Yang Gang Best OST: Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST) Best Collaboration: Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie for SPOT! Best Choreography: Aespa for Supernova Visa Super Stage: SEVENTEEN Favorite Global Trending Music: Byeon Woo Seok Favorite Asian Artist: INI



The award ceremony saw an impressive performance from various coveted artists like BIGBANG, Yeonju, ENHYPHEN, TXT, BOYNEXTDOOR, and TREASURE, among others. The ceremony also stirred controversy after fans expressed outrage when ITZY and ENHYPEN, two popular K-pop groups, were allegedly 'robbed' of their wins. Even SEVENTEEN’s wins sparked some debate amongst netizens.