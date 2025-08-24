Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The actor Malcolm McDowell, 82, said that the Netflix series his daughter-in-law Lily Collins leads, about a young woman who relocates to Paris for a job opportunity, isn't his cup of tea

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

Malcolm McDowell admits daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris isn’t his cup of tea
Image credit: Instagram
English actor Malcolm McDowell, who is known for his chilling portrayal of  in the Stanley Kubrick directorial A Clockwork Orange is not exactly a fan of the superhit streaming show Emily in Paris.

The actor, 82, said that the Netflix series his daughter-in-law Lily Collins leads, about a young woman who relocates to Paris for a job opportunity, isn't his cup of tea, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, "To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that. But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses”.

Collins stars in Emily in Paris as Emily Cooper, a woman who juggles her career at a French marketing firm with her love life, friendships and more.

As per ‘People’, the series, created by Darren Star, premiered in October 2020. Its season 5 is currently filming and has a yet-to-be-announced release date.

Collins and Charlie, 42, wed in September 2021. The couple announced the arrival of their first baby, daughter Tove Jane, whom they welcomed via surrogate, earlier this year. The pair both share familial connections to the entertainment industry. Charlie's dad is the ‘A Clockwork Orange’ actor, and his mother is Mary Steenburgen. Collins' father is Phil Collins, and her mom is Jill Tavelman.

Malcolm said that "the aura around" daughter-in-law Collins "is so beautiful." He continued, "She has such a beautiful quality”.

“As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma”, he added.

And though he doesn't watch Emily in Paris, Malcolm believes the European city owes Collins "a great debt" for all the tourism she has brought in. "I'm sure (it) has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, 'Yeah, let's go to Paris’”, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

