Malayali influencer criticises Janhvi Kapoor’s diction, wrong lyrics in Param Sundari: 'Why couldn’t the makers...'

Malayali influencer Divya Nair voiced concerns, accusing the makers of Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari of getting the language wrong.

The trailer of Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, received praise for the duo’s fresh chemistry, light romance, and comedy. However, it also triggered a wave of criticism from some viewers, especially over Janhvi’s depiction of a Malayali girl.

Viewers Question Stereotypes

Many netizens argued that the portrayal leaned heavily on clichés, showing Malayali women always doing Mohiniyattam or wearing jasmine flowers in their hair. Among the critics was Malayali actor Pavithra Menon, who questioned Janhvi’s casting in an Instagram video. Her post was briefly taken down but later re-uploaded.

Influencer Slams Diction and Word Usage

Malayali influencer Divya Nair also voiced concerns, accusing the makers of getting the language wrong. Speaking to Mid Day, she said, “Poor diction can sometimes be forgiven, but here, the Malayalam words itself aren’t clear or correct… Why couldn’t the makers spend a fraction of that money on hiring a local dialect coach?”

She highlighted how Janhvi’s introduction as “Theykkapetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai” came across as unintentionally funny, since “Theykkapetta” is slang for “someone dumped” in Malayalam. Divya also pointed out that the surname should be pronounced “Pilla” instead of “Pillai.”

Suggestions for Better Casting

According to Divya, Bollywood had stronger casting choices, actors like Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Nithya Menen, Sai Pallavi, or Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who she felt would have respected the language and done justice to the role.

Janhvi Responds to the Backlash

Addressing the criticism, Janhvi clarified that her character Sundari is written as half Tamilian and half Malayali. She also noted that neither she nor her late mother Sridevi hailed from Kerala.

In the film, Janhvi plays Sundari from Kerala, while Sidharth portrays a Delhi boy named Param. Param Sundari is set to hit theatres on August 29.