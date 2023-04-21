Search icon
Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passes away at 93

Political leader Shashi Tharoor confirmed the demise news of Mammootty's mother, Fathima Ismail on his Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail passes away at 93
Mammootty with his mother Fathima Ismail

Malayalam superstar Mammootty`s mother Fathima Ismail breathed her last on Friday in Kochi. She was 93. Sharing the news, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to post, "Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."

Here's the post

Tharoor also shared a few pictures of Mammootty with his mother, who reportedly died of age-related ailments. Following the demise, celebrities from the Malayalam industry, as well as fans, took to their social media to offer their heartfelt condolences."Mother Of #Mammootty Aswell Grandma Of #DulquerSalmaan Passed Away. RIP," a social media user tweeted."Condolences to #Mammootty. @mammukka`s mother #FathimaIsmayil (93) passed away at a private hospital in #Kochi. #RIP," another user wrote. Mammootty is the eldest son of Fathima. She is survived by sons Mammootty, Ibrahim Kutty and Zakkaria, and daughters Ameena, Sauda and Shafeena. 

