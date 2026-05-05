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Malayalam star Santhosh Nair dies in Kerala road accident, wife critically injured

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died in a road accident in Adoor, leaving the film industry shocked.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2026, 11:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Malayalam star Santhosh Nair dies in Kerala road accident, wife critically injured
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Santhosh K Nair passed away in a tragic road accident in Adoor on Tuesday morning (May 5), leaving the Malayalam film industry in shock.

The actor was travelling with his wife, Rajalakshmi, when their car reportedly collided with a parcel truck on the MC Road near Puthussery around 6:30 am. Reports suggest the vehicle lost control before crashing into the truck.

Santhosh was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries. His wife sustained serious injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment. The truck driver, identified as Sudheesh, was also injured.

A familiar face in Malayalam cinema and television, Santhosh K Nair had appeared in over 100 films throughout his career. His recent film Mohiniyattam has reportedly been receiving a positive response from audiences.

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