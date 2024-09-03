Malayalam star Nivin Pauly booked for sexual assault after actress claims he raped her

A sexual assault case has been filed against Nivin Pauly and five others in Ernakulum amid Malayalam cinema's #MeToo movement.

Amid Mollywood's #MeToo movement, a non-bailable case has been issued against the famous Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly for allegedly sexually assaulting an aspiring actress. As per a report in Indian Express, the case against the actor and five others has been registered in the Oonnukal police station in Ernakulam.

A young woman, also an aspiring actress, filed a case in Ernakulum claiming that the actor offered her a role in a film, brought her to Dubai, and raped her in November 2023. The police conducted a preliminary investigation and filed a case against Nivin Pauly and five others, including Malayalam producer AK Sunil.

Nivin Pauly has starred in some of the most commercially and critically acclaimed Malayalam movies including Premam, 1983, Bangalore Days, Kayamkulam Kochunni, and Moothon among others. The superstar has won two Kerala State Film Awards, three three Filmfare Awards South, and six South Indian International Movie Awards.

Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report last month and the subsequent sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal resigned as the President from the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes). There have been complaints of sexual abuse against actors Siddique, Jayasurya, and director Ranjith.

The Justice Hema Commitee report, which was made public last month after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals in Malayalam cinema. The Kerala government has formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse in Mollywood.



READ | Amid sexual assault allegations in Malayalam cinema, Samantha Ruth Prabhu urges Telangana government to...



The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.