Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Actor Jayasurya, who is facing two allegations of sexual assault, has finally broken his silence on the scandal

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has finally spoken up about the sexual abuse and assault allegations levelled against him by two actresses from the industry. Days after the allegations were made public, the actor took to Instagram. Sharing the post on his birthday (Sept 1), the actor thanked fans for standing by with him and vehemently denying the allegations calling them lies.

In the post shared on Jayasurya’s official Instagram and cross-posted by his wife as well, the actor thanked fans for wishing him on his birthday before adding, “Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me.”

Adding that he plans to take legal recourse in the matter, Jayasurya further wrote, “I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case.” The actor called the allegations false and slammed the accusers for ‘lacing conscience’. “False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail,” the statement further read.

The actor added that he plans to return to India from the US soon and hoped that the ‘truth will prevail’ in the matter. “I will be back as soon as I finish my work here. All the legal proceedings to prove my innocence will continue. I have complete faith in our judicial system. Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the most painful one,” the note read. The actor ended the statement with a line from the Bible: “Let those who have not sinned throw stones; but only at those who have sinned.”

The allegations came out in the open last week after an actress accused Jayasurya of molesting him on a movie set. Another actress levelled a similar allegation in the same week. The Kerala Police has now filed two FIRs against the actor based on the complaints.

In the last month, several actresses from Malayalam cinema have opened up about their experiences with sexual abuse, assault, and casting couch in the industry. The allegations began after the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report on sex abuse in the industry were made public in August. The aftermath of these allegations has led to the dissolution of the all-powerful Malayalam actors’ body AMMA as well as the formation of an SIT by the Kerala govt to look into the complaints.

