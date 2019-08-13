Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha passes away due to cancer

Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha lost her battle to Cancer and passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday morning. She was 44-years old and undergoing treatment for Cancer, as per a report on Onmanorama.

The report further adds that Sreelatha's funeral and last rites will be performed in Kalamassery, Kerala on Tueesday evening at 7:30 pm. She is survived by her husband Biju and two sons - Sidharth and Suryaa. While Sidharth is a law student and also a DJ, Suryaa is a studying in school.

As per the reports that are doing the rounds, Biju and Sreelatha were in the same class in Maharaja College in Ernakulam where they happened to fall in love. The duo got married on January 23, 1998 after dating for about a decade. After 21 years of togetherness, Sreelatha left for heavenly abode, losing her battle with Cancer.

For those who're uninitiated, Biji began his career in singing in 1993. His first song to release was Pathu Veluppinu from the film Venkalam. In 1996, he was given the best male singer award in state drama awards. Till now, he has crooned more than 400 songs in South Indian languages.