Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more

This week, Malayalam film releases, from Mirage to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, stream on SonyLIV, SunNXT, and JioHotstar, offering an exciting mix of mystery, drama, action, and mythology.

If you’re looking for something new to watch this week, Malayalam cinema has an exciting list of releases across top OTT platforms. Now streaming on platforms like SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and SunNXT. Here’s a detailed look at each of them.

1. Mirage: Streaming on SonyLIV (October 20, 2025)

Mirage, directed by Jeethu Joseph, the celebrated filmmaker behind the Drishyam series. Set in a world of a complex investigation where every character has something to hide. As the story unfolds, the mystery deepens, keeping viewers guessing until the very end.

ALSO READ: Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

2. Imbam : Streaming on SunNXT (October 20, 2025)

The film beautifully captures workplace camaraderie, generational differences, and the delicate balance between creativity and politics in the media world. Rather than relying on heavy drama, Imbam tells its story with subtle humour and gentle emotion.

3. Shakthi Thirumagan : Streaming on JioHotstar (October 24, 2025)

The plot follows Kittu, an orphan raised by an elderly man, who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his mother’s death. As he digs deeper, he finds himself caught in a web of secrets and revenge.

4. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra : Streaming on JioHotstar (Now Streaming)

The movie’s unique mix of mythology and fantasy gives it a fresh edge. With powerful visuals and compelling performances, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sets the stage for future chapters in the franchise.

ALSO READ: Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar