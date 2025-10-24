FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more

Thamma, Stree 2 composer Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in multi-crore investment fraud case in Uttar Pradesh, accused of...

Boomer vs Millennial vs Gen Z: Which generation is the wealthiest in India?

Trouble mounts for Pakistan: After border attacks, Afghanistan tightens grip on water, Taliban regime plans Kunar river dam

R Ashwin REVEALS why he is 'worried' about Virat Kohli's dismissal during second ODI vs Australia day after cryptic 'just leave it' post

Good news for Instagram users! Now you can use Meta AI tools on Stories for easy customisation

Sandeep Reddy Vanga offends Shah Rukh Khan fans with Prabhas's Spirit audio teaser release, here's how

50 or 52? Malaika Arora's birthday celebration sparks debate on her real age, Redditors say 'hiding your...'

Forget gold, silver, THIS metal will be most precious in next 10 years, its price will rise by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar,

Thamma, Stree 2 composer Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman

Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo arrested for sexually assaulting woman

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in multi-crore investment fraud case in Uttar Pradesh, accused of...

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in multi-crore investment fraud case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more

This week, Malayalam film releases, from Mirage to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, stream on SonyLIV, SunNXT, and JioHotstar, offering an exciting mix of mystery, drama, action, and mythology.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 03:08 PM IST

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New movies, web series to watch on JioHotstar, SonyLIV, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you’re looking for something new to watch this week, Malayalam cinema has an exciting list of releases across top OTT platforms. Now streaming on platforms like SonyLIV, JioHotstar, and SunNXT. Here’s a detailed look at each of them.

1. Mirage: Streaming on SonyLIV (October 20, 2025)

Mirage, directed by Jeethu Joseph, the celebrated filmmaker behind the Drishyam series. Set in a world of a complex investigation where every character has something to hide. As the story unfolds, the mystery deepens, keeping viewers guessing until the very end.

ALSO READ: Latest K-dramas on OTT: 5 must-watch shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

2. Imbam: Streaming on SunNXT (October 20, 2025)

The film beautifully captures workplace camaraderie, generational differences, and the delicate balance between creativity and politics in the media world. Rather than relying on heavy drama, Imbam tells its story with subtle humour and gentle emotion.

3. Shakthi Thirumagan: Streaming on JioHotstar (October 24, 2025)

The plot follows Kittu, an orphan raised by an elderly man, who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his mother’s death. As he digs deeper, he finds himself caught in a web of secrets and revenge.

4. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: Streaming on JioHotstar (Now Streaming)

The movie’s unique mix of mythology and fantasy gives it a fresh edge. With powerful visuals and compelling performances, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sets the stage for future chapters in the franchise. 

ALSO READ: Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Was Shah Rukh Khan's 'palat' scene in DDLJ copied? Aditya Chopra makes BIG revelation
Was Shah Rukh Khan's 'palat' scene in DDLJ copied? Aditya Chopra makes BIG revel
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic post goes viral: 'Nahi paltoge iss...'
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic...
Months after Op Sindoor, Masood Azhar's JeM launches online 'jihad' course for..., fee is...
Months after Op Sindoor, Masood Azhar's JeM launches online 'jihad' course for..
Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful festive photos
Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful fe
Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on Op Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE