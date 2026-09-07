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Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath dies at 65 in Trivandrum, won National Film Award for his debut movie

R Sarath's debut movie Sayahnam won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director and received seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2000.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath dies at 65 in Trivandrum, won National Film Award for his debut movie
R Sarath dies at 65
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Noted filmmaker R Sarath died at a private hospital in Trivandrum on Monday while undergoing treatment for health-related ailments, industry sources said here. He was 65. Sarath, who made a mark in Malayalam cinema as a director, screenwriter and storyteller, was also known for his contributions to Keralam's social and cultural life.

He directed several films, including Sayahnam, Sthithi, Sheelabathi, Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu, Swayam, and Paradise. Sarath's debut movie Sayahnam won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director and received seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2000. His India-Chinese film The Desire – A Journey of a Woman won the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival in 2011.

His other works include short films such as Achinte Katha, Chumar Chithrangal, Bhoomikkoru Charama Geetham and Mahatma Gandhi Road. His documentary, based on the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, also received international attention. Sarath was awarded the Central Government's Junior Fellowship for his work on mural paintings. His film Burial of Dreams, based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, also drew national attention.

Born in Vilakkudy in Kollam district, Sarath completed his graduation in English from Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram and postgraduation from University College. He later completed a Film Appreciation course at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

Before entering government service, he worked as a journalist with Kerala Kaumudi. He retired in 2021 as Deputy Director in the Public Relations Department of the Kerala government. Sarath is survived by his wife and two sons. The FEFKA Directors' Union has expressed its condolences over his death.

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