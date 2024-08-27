Malayalam filmmaker Mohan passes away at 76

Twitter
PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

How much does it cost to run for US President? The amount will leave you shocked, it is more than…

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

Zombie fish? 'Headless' fish casually swims in lake in viral video, internet is scared

5 benefits of doing headstand

8 animals that can climb trees

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा �इतने रुपए का भुगतान

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan's cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to re-release in theatres; how to watch

This actor rejected Rajkummar Rao's role in Stree for film that bombed at box office, now regrets his decision, says...

Entertainment

Entertainment

Malayalam filmmaker Mohan passes away at 76

Malayalam film director M. Mohan passed away on Tuesday.

Latest News

IANS

Aug 27, 2024, 02:47 PM IST

Malayalam filmmaker Mohan passes away at 76
Mohan (Image credit: Twitter)
Ace Malayalam film director M. Mohan breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday. Known for his films in the 1980s which are talked about even now, the 76-year-old filmmaker had been ailing for a while.

The highlight of all his films was that he banked on ordinary actors and their acting talents to take the films to the hearts of the family audience.

In a directorial career that started in 1978 and came to an end in 1999, he had done around 25 Malayalam films, most of which were received well at the box office. His notable films include Pakshe, Isabella, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Idavela, Vida Parayum Munpe, Randu Penkuttikal and Shalini Ente Koottukari.

He was equally gifted in scripting and he began his career under legends like Krishnan Nair, Padmarajan, and was largely instrumental in turning Innocent, his neighbour, from a producer to an actor. Innocent later went on to be the most popular comedian and character artiste and this star status enabled him to win as a CPI-M candidate from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat in 2014, when he trounced Congress veteran P. C. Chacko but lost to Benny Behanan at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Innocent passed away last year after battling cancer. Yesteryear's actress Jalaja, who acted in several films of Mohan, said: "He shone well when there were no superstars in the industry and gave a lot of importance to the finer aspects of filmmaking, especially the story. The songs in his films still render very close to many and even now I am asked about it by people."

Whenever Mohan joined hands with acclaimed screenwriter John Paul, the end result was a box office hit. Another aspect of his films was that it was a mixture of both art and commercial ones, carefully and tactfully woven into the script. His last rites will be held on Wednesday in his home district Ernakulam, after his son arrives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

This actress's parents threatened to kill Dev Anand, she remained unmarried, isolated herself; died in...

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of assault

Donald Trump issues World War 3 warning, blames Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for...

Meet man, who topped NEET PG 2024, son of engineer and teacher, he is from...

Viral video: Woman dives into pond to feed massive alligator, internet reacts

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

