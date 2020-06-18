Malayalam film industry's FEFKA wants Neeraj Madhav to come clean on his remarks after controversial Facebook post

Even as the reason which led to the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being hotly discussed, a tongue in cheek remark by young upcoming Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav has raised eyebrows among the 'seniors' in the otherwise ego-filled Malayalam film industry.

FEFKA (the body of all organisations from light boys to directors, barring the actors) supremo, B. Unnikrishnan has now given a letter to the actors' body - AMMA expressing their displeasure over Madhav's remark where he says there is a prevalence in the industry here to cull the fortunes of an upcoming actor.

The letter states that instead of coming out with a general statement, he should be specific on who is he referring to, instead of putting all on the firing line and if there is any such prevalence, they will ensure that such people do not have a place in the industry here.

Madhav had written on the social media that he is speaking out following Sushant's death, about the difficulties young actors face.

He had mentioned that it was the networking one has that decides the success in the industry here and citing his personal experience, Madhav said looking back in his brief career that began in 2013, he has earned less than an actress hairdresser.

Madhav by now has acted in over 20 films and has got meaty roles in box office films like Drishyam, Oruu Indian Pranyakatha, 1983, Oru Vadaken Selfie, Oru Mexican Aparatha to name a few.

Incidentally, this remark and the counter to it has come at a time when the Producer's Association has demanded if the industry has to go forward during the toughest COVID-19 times, the actors and others have to seriously think of reducing their remuneration.

The coming days will reveal on how well has the Malayalam film industry taken the remarks of Madhav, as all are getting ready to meet to discuss, on how the industry can beat pandemic and move forward.