Three persons, including noted Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, known for several notable movies, were arrested with hybrid ganja from a flat in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday, Excise officials said. 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja was seized from them, and the trio were released on station bail later, they said.

According to Excise sources, a Special Squad raided the flat at around 2.00 am as they received a tip-off that drugs were being used in a flat rented by cinematographer Sameer Thahir. The third person arrested along with Rahman and Hamza was their friend Shalif Mohammed, they said.

"1.63 grams of hybrid ganja was seized from them. A case was registered against them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were released on bail later," an Excise official said. A detailed probe was launched to find out the source of the drugs they possessed, Excise added.

While Khalid Rahman is the director of hit movies like Anuraga Karikkinvellam, Unda, and Thallumaala, Ashraf Hamza has made films including Bheemante Vazhi and Sulaikha Manzil. Rahman's latest movie, Alappuzha Gymkhana, is currently running in theatres.

The incident happened days after actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a drug case after escaping from a hotel during a raid. (With inputs from PTI)

