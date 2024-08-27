Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Katyusha's Revenge: Hezbollah strikes back after killing of their commander

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Conquest, BITS Pilani unveils startup spectacle with demo day

NCERT suggests new evaluation model for 12th board results, proposes...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

5 ways beetroot can enhance your beauty

5 ways beetroot can enhance your beauty

5 countries that do not have military forces

5 countries that do not have military forces

Five renowned Pakistani artists who owned Indian citizenships 

Five renowned Pakistani artists who owned Indian citizenships 

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam screenwriter and director Ranjith has sought anticipatory bail after the Kerala Police filed an FIR against him following actress Sreelekha Mitra's allegations of sexual abuse

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..
Sreelekha Mitra has accused Ranjith of sexual abuse
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ace Malayalam screenwriter and film director Ranjith, against whom an FIR has been registered following a complaint of "inappropriate behaviour" by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra, has decided to seek anticipatory bail.

It was late on Monday night that the Kochi Police Commissioner got the complaint in an email from Mitra, and the FIR was registered soon thereafter. Ranjith, who was the Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, quit the post on Sunday after tremendous pressure was put on the Pinarayi Vijayan government by the Opposition parties and the media had a field day ever since the Hema Committee report which was made public recently, exposing "rampant sexual abuse" in the Malayalam film industry.

After Sunday, Ranjith became incommunicado and things turned worse for him last Monday evening with the news that Mitra lodged her complaint. With the Vijayan government under tremendous duress, a special police team comprising four lady IPS officers amongst others have now been formed to probe the findings of the Hema Committee report and its lady team member AIG of Police G. Poonkuzhali has been asked to look into the complaint of Mitra.

In her complaint, she pointed out that the traumatic incident took place in 2009 when she went to meet Ranjith at an apartment in Kochi in connection with the latter's film 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha', which made her feel "uncomfortable."

What has raised eyebrows is that Mitra had previously said that she would not register a complaint in the matter. "I do not want to go down there and submit a complaint because I have worked here. The least I expect is an apology,” Mitra had said.

In the complaint, Mitra claimed that Ranjith had touched her with "sexual intent," adding that she had also informed scriptwriter Joshy Joseph about the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, married a former CM, became his second wife against family's wishes, her husband..

From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: 7 sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army

From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: 7 sports person who hold ranks in Indian Army

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement