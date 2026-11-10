Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57; Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kerala CM Satheesan pay tributes

Cinematographer Shaji Kumar's unexpected death has left members of the Malayalam film industry shocked and saddened.

Renowned Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, whose works include the blockbuster Mohanlal-starrers Pulimurugan, Naran and Thudarum, has died at the age of 57. Kumar was in Alappuzha for the shooting of an upcoming film starring Dileep when he experienced physical discomfort in his hotel room on Saturday night. He informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his discomfort and was initially taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital. Though his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night.

Shaji Kumar worked with several leading directors, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, VM Vinu, M Padmakumar and Vaishakh. He also collaborated with younger filmmakers, including Tharun Moorthy. His recent cinematography assignments included Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban. His filmography includes Naran, Pulimurugan, Ramaleela, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ittymaani: Made in China, Night Drive, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra, and Thudarum.

Meanwhile, Kumar's unexpected death has left members of the Malayalam film industry shocked and saddened. Condolences poured in from various quarters, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan and actors Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran remembering him as an exceptional talent who brought depth and emotion to the visual storytelling of films.

Satheesan, in a post on X, said Kumar brought visual magic through his exceptional lens. "Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry," the CM said.

In a Facebook post, Mohanlal said Shaji's untimely demise was deeply saddening and recalled their association in several films, including Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan, and Thudarum, as well as their last collaboration in the upcoming film Athimanoharam. "Shaji was a rare genius who could capture the deepest of human emotions through his lens. Beyond our professional association, we shared a special bond of love and friendship that I will always cherish", the Malayalam superstar added.

Remembering Shaji Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Rest in peace Shaji cheta! You will always be a big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories, and the lessons." The FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) also condoled his death, paying tribute to the cinematographer for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

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