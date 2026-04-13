Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim women using Hindu names

The Malayalam OTT series Lola Cottage has sparked controversy online after unverified claims about its director’s identity went viral. The issue led to widespread debate and strong reactions on social media.

A Malayalam OTT series has sparked a major controversy online, triggering debates around identity, transparency and public perception. The issue quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from different sections of social media.

Controversy around ‘Lola Cottage’ grows:

A 2025 Malayalam OTT series titled Lola Cottage has come under intense scrutiny on social media. The controversy is about claims made against its director, Nila Nambiar. Some people online have questioned who she is, saying that the public was misled about her background.



There are posts going around on different platforms that say Nila Nambiar's real name is Aasiya Khatoon. These posts say that she was born a Muslim and later changed her name to a Hindu one. Some claims also say that this change happened after she moved away from her community.

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Wider debate on identity and Industry practices:

At the same time, a lot of people on social media have said something different. A lot of people said that it's not uncommon for people in the entertainment and adult film industries to use stage names or change their names. Artists often use different names for personal, branding, or privacy reasons. The backlash against Lola Cottage has grown into a bigger conversation about ethics, openness, and representation in the business. As more and more people react, the controversy shows how social media is having a bigger and bigger effect on how people think. The problem is still going on, with arguments changing and no official clarification addressing the claims so far.

Netizens reaction:

Social media reactions have been intense and, in many cases, controversial, with several users posting harsh and offensive reactions. Users have written 'Why don't they use Jihadi names and make porn or whatever', 'OMG...That's why, She looked ugly ', 'Nambiars are Nairs not Brahmin', 'Shame Kerla'. These responses reflect how the controversy has sparked polarised and often insensitive discussions online.