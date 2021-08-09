Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi passes away at 35 after battling cancer

Saranya Sasi, a well-known Malayalam cinema and television actor, died on Monday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, reportedly from Covid-19 problems. She was 35 years old at the time.

Saranya was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 in May. Despite the fact that she tested negative a few weeks later, pneumonia and other respiratory difficulties forced her to stay in the hospital for longer. She had been in critical condition for the past few weeks.

Saranya Sasi, who had also battled cancer for nearly a decade, was lauded for her tenacity and courage in the face of the affliction. She was said to have endured as many as 11 major surgery during her battle with the sickness.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Saranya Sasi’s demise in a Facebook post. He wrote, “Saranya’s battle with cancer without letting go of her self-confidence has generated inspiration and optimism for our society. When Kerala suffered monsoon-related damages, Saranya showed her social commitment and her care for other people by taking out money meant for her treatment and donating it to the CM relief fund. I join in the grief of her friends and family.”

'Chhota Mumbai,' 'Thalappavu,' 'Bombay March 12', and 'Kootukari,' 'Avakashikal,' 'Harichandanam,' 'Malakhamar,' and 'Rahasyam' are among the actress's films.

She had launched a YouTube channel to exhibit her culinary skills during the lockdown.