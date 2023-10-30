Headlines

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon found dead in her Trivandrum apartment, reports link death to financial crisis

Renjusha Menon, a popular Malayalam actress found dead at her apartment in Trivandrum. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

Renjusha Menon, a popular Malayalam actress was found dead in her apartment in Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The 35-year-old actress was found hanging in the flat she shared with her husband, actor Manoj.

Concerns arose when her family realized that her room had been locked for a long period on that fateful Monday morning. The Sreekariyam Police have started a probe into the death.

Renjusha Menon’s body has been sent for autopsy to know the exact cause of death and further investigation is underway. According to a report in Manorama, Renjusha was going through financial troubles at the time of her death.

A few hours before her death, the actress shared a funny reel along with Anandha Ragam's co-star Sreedevi Anil. The tragic news left her fans shocked. Some of her fans also mourned the demise of the actress. One of the comments read, “Just a fraction of a second enough to change the destiny...Rest in Peace Sister.”

The actress is reportedly a native of Kochi, who started her career as a TV anchor before venturing into acting. on the small screen with the serial Sthree and went on to feature several television shows and movies in supporting roles. Some of her famous works which made her a household name in the industry include, “City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Bombay March, Karyasthan, One Way Ticket, and Athbhutha Dweepu among others.

