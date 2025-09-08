Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know what it is

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy

From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally

Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer

Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch

'They've accused me': Salman Khan says he never runied anyone’s career, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

Bengaluru traffic relief? Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know what it is

PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

At one of the events in Melbourne, Navya claimed she was heavily fined by the airport staff in Australia for jasmine flowers in her possession.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Planning to take flowers with you on your flight to Australia? It's wiser to leave them behind. Recently, Malayalam actress Navya Nair found herself in trouble at the Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine flowers.

At one of the events in Melbourne, Navya claimed she was heavily fined by the airport staff in Australia for jasmine flowers in her possession. The incident occurred when Navya arrived in Melbourne to participate in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navya Nair (@navyanair143)

Airport authorities discovered around 15 centimetres of jasmine flowers in her bag, and under Australian biosecurity and customs laws, the import of fresh flowers and plant materials is strictly prohibited. Since violations can pose serious threats to the country's agriculture and environment, the Australian Department of Agriculture imposed a fine of 1980 Australian dollars (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) on the actress.

Following the episode, Navya posted a light-hearted video on social media, turning the fine into a moment of self-mockery. In the video, she is seen at the airport eating food, boarding the flight, shopping, and walking around gracefully in a traditional Kerala sari, adorned with jasmine flowers in her hair. The background track for the video is the trending song 'Onam Mood', and she captioned it playfully as, "Visuals just before I was fined."

Navya Nair has been active in the entertainment industry for over two decades. She made her debut in 2001 with Ishtam and went on to gain recognition through films such as Mazhathullikkilukkam and Kunjikkoonan. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic election defeat
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic poll defeat
Is this the end for Lionel Messi? David Beckham drops bombshell on Argentina star’s future
Is this the end for Lionel Messi? David Beckham drops bombshell on Argentina sta
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Korea live on TV, online?
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Kore
Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against HC order denying bail in 2020 Delhi riots case
Sharjeel Imam moves SC against bail denial in 2020 Delhi riots case
Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine
Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE